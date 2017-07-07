Weaker Capesize Rates Pull Baltic Index Down

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Friday as rates for capesize vessels slid.



The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down 7 points, or 0.84 percent, at 822 points.



The capesize index lost 65 points, or 7.95 percent, at 753 points, touching its lowest level since Feb. 17.



Capesize dry bulk rates have yet to see a floor with earnings dipping to about $6,400/day on average as the market remains quiet particularly in the Atlantic basin, according to the Clarksons Platou Securities note



Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $250 at $6,396.



The panamax index was down 1 point, or 0.09 percent, at 1,062 points.



Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $6 to $8,523.



Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell 3 points to 732 points, while the handysize index rose 1 point to 471 points.







(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)