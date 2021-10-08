Capital Ship Management to Secure ABS Decarbonization Notations for Tanker Newbuilds

Capital Ship Management is to secure ABS notations recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium range tankers—said to be an industry first.

ABS said it developed the notations with Capital’s input during the company's program of new construction projects. The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped for High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation is for vessels equipped for wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.

The notations, which can be applied to any vessel type, were developed to support industry decarbonization efforts and recognize sustainability investments.

“It is great to be able to reward Capital’s forward-thinking approach with these notations and we are proud to be able to support them on their decarbonization journey,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

“At CAPITAL, innovation and technological progress are key drivers when we look to order new vessels. We would like to thank ABS for recognizing our efforts to challenge established design concepts and hope that in doing so others will join the path towards decarbonization sooner. The HVSC Ready and Wind-Assist Ready notations will distinguish these state-of-the-art vessels from their peers and hopefully spur even greater innovation going forwards,” said Nikolas Vaporis, Chief Technical Officer, CAPITAL