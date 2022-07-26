Cashman Equipment Corp Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Cashman Equipment Corp. (CEC), global provider of ocean deck barges and marine equipment, has been awarded ISO Certification for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015. CEC’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#US017132) was issued by Bureau Veritas Certification (BV).

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This standard is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, process approach and continual improvement.

“CEC is excited to implement these standards in continuing to provide high quality and reliable marine equipment and transportation solutions to global marine markets,” said Samina Mahmood, CEC’s QMS Coordinator. “CEC continues to adhere to its key principles of creating a high caliber team; constantly improving business resources and processes; integrating health, safety and environmental requirements and considerations; and providing creative solutions to support our clients.”

Jamie Cashman, CEC’s President & CEO, said, “We are proud of having been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification from BV. Achieving this was accomplished by determination and with contribution from our global team. We’ll continue to focus on our key principles to provide exemplary customer service to our existing and new customers who require ISO 9001 certification from their partners.”