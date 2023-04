Castor Maritime announced that on March 23, 2023, it entered into an agreement to sell a 2005-built Panamax bulk carrier to an undisclosed buyer for $13.95 million.

The vessel, Magic Moon, is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the third quarter of 2023.

Castor Maritime said it expects to record during the third quarter of 2023 a net gain of $5.3 million on the sale, excluding transaction related costs.