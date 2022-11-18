Castor Maritime to Spin-off Its Tanker Fleet

Bulk carrier and tanker owner Castor Maritime this week announced plans to spin off its tanker fleet into a new subsidiary called Toro.

Nasdaq-listed Castor, which owns a fleet of 20 bulk carriers and eight tankers, said the newly formed Toro would act as the holding company for the tanker fleet comprising one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2 and two Handysize tankers.

In the spin-off, Castor shareholders will receive two common shares of Toro for every five Castor common shares held at the close of business on December 6, 2022. Toro has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"The transaction is expected to enable each of Castor and Toro to increase its focus on its respective line of businesses, enhance operational efficiencies, facilitate efficient strategic expansion, attract new investors, and, with this dividend distribution of Toro common shares, give Castor shareholders the flexibility to monetize or adjust their equity holdings according to the shipping sectors in which they want to invest," the company said.

Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Petros Panagiotidis, has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toro.

The spin-off is subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of the listing of Toro’s common shares.