CDW Delivers Dredge for Legacy Materials

Custom Dredge Works (CDW) said it has delivered a new 14-inch electric-powered chain ladder dredge to aggregate mining company Legacy Materials in Booneville, Iowa.

The builder noted that the electric powered dredge will greatly reduce or eliminate air, noise and water pollution, as well as ongoing maintenance requirements.

The chain ladder cutting system will allow the dredge to mine effectively and efficiently in the presence of large rock, coble and other debris indicative of aggregate deposits in this area of Booneville adjacent to the Raccoon River, CDW said.

Misty Wittern Lee, CEO and president of Legacy Materials said CDW met the company's aggressive project timeline from a manufacturing perspective.”