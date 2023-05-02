Chart Industries Expands its Partnership with TECO 2030

TECO 2030 and Chart Industries have expanded their existing cooperation agreement on Chart’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ process technology (CCC), to include Chart’s offer of liquid cryogenic fuel storage and supply systems, as well as Howden’s hydrogen solutions.

Under the expanded agreement, Chart, Howden (a Chart Industries Group company) and TECO 2030 will combine their expertise to offer improved ship efficiencies and reductions in carbon emissions.

Chart, including Howden, has solutions including leading compression technologies, storage and transport equipment, liquefaction technology, cryogenic carbon capture and end-use capabilities across the value chain for both gaseous and liquid hydrogen handling.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian company that focuses on developing, manufacturing and supplying green hydrogen fuel cells for the maritime industry, as well as offering exhaust gas cleaning systems and carbon capture and storage solutions.

In December last year, the company received its first order for its Future Funnel from an undisclosed large European shipowner. The TECO 2030 Future Funnel is a marine emission-reduction system that reduces SOx, NOx, black carbon, and particulate matter emissions. The TECO 2030 Future Funnel has been developed by TECO 2030 in cooperation with the Austrian powertrain company AVL.



