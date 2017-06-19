Charters Joins NOAI Staff

Tim Charters has joined the staff of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) as Senior Director of Governmental and Political Affairs.

Charters comes to NOIA from the National Stripper Well Association (NSWA) where he represented more than 18,000 small business men and women in America’s upstream energy industry as Vice President of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs.

Charters brings nearly 20 years of Congressional experience to NOIA. From 2008-2015, he served as Staff Director of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee under Chairman Doc Hastings (R-Wash.). During his tenure, the Committee focused on upstream oil and natural gas legislation, and Charters worked closely with Committee Leadership, House Leadership and the Senate to craft multiple bipartisan successes including authoring the legislation enacting the U.S.-Mexico Transboundary Agreement, leading House passage of legislation enacting revenue sharing for outer continental shelf (OCS) revenues, and directing the Secretary of the Interior to lease the OCS areas with the greatest known resources. In addition, Charters served as Director of Policy Coordination for the full Natural Resources Committee.

From 2006 to 2008, Charters served as Legislative Director to Rep. Steve Pearce (R-N.M.), a former oil and gas service company owner and senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and Chairman of the Western Caucus. Prior to that, Charters owned and operated his own lobbying company, Charters and Company, and before that served nearly ten years for multiple members of the California Delegation.