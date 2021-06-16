Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Chevron Marine Lubricants Expands in Africa

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 16, 2021

Photo courtesy Chevron Marine Lubricants.

Photo courtesy Chevron Marine Lubricants.

Chevron Marine Lubricants announced a plan to boost its presence in African ports, extending its joint venture with Akwa Group. Chevron is now an equal partner in Afriquia Lubrifiants, with plans to extend the blending, distribution, and marketing business beyond Morocco to markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

The agreement enables theJV to manufacture Chevron’s premium products locally for the first time, including Chevron Marine Lubricants’ product portfolio.

The new roadmap includes the export of lubricant products to 14 countries in North and West Africa: Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Tunisia, Senegal, Niger, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Benin, Gabon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Chevron Marine Lubricants products will be available in ports across these countries.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

Winning the Next Event
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News