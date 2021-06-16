Chevron Marine Lubricants Expands in Africa

Chevron Marine Lubricants announced a plan to boost its presence in African ports, extending its joint venture with Akwa Group. Chevron is now an equal partner in Afriquia Lubrifiants, with plans to extend the blending, distribution, and marketing business beyond Morocco to markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

The agreement enables theJV to manufacture Chevron’s premium products locally for the first time, including Chevron Marine Lubricants’ product portfolio.

The new roadmap includes the export of lubricant products to 14 countries in North and West Africa: Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Tunisia, Senegal, Niger, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Benin, Gabon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Chevron Marine Lubricants products will be available in ports across these countries.