ClassNK AiP for Ammonia Fuel Supply System

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia fuel supply system for oil tanker and container ship developed by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

ClassNK carried out a review of a conceptual design of the system developed by SHI based on the part C of its "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels". Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

Dong-Joo Kim, Head of Shipbuilding Sales Engineering Team, Samsung Heavy Industries said, "We are happy to collaborate with ClassNK in this important design development and believe this AiP award demonstrates SHI’s readiness for the new ammonia shipping market that is coming from global decarbonization demands."