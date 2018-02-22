Qatar’s New Patrol Boat Completes Sea Trials

The first of two new 48-meter patrol boats for the Qatar Coastguard has completed sea trials.

BMT has partnered with ARES Shipyard (ARES) to design and build 17 patrol boats from advanced composites in 36 months – 18 months ahead of schedule. The latest in the series – the 48-meter ARES 150 HERCULES has just completed sea trials with the vessel achieving a maximum speed of 37 knots.

The total order from the Qatar Ministry of Interior, Coastguard has comprised of three different vessel sizes: five of 24 meters, 10 of 34 meters and two of 48 meters.

BMT said it has been responsible for the naval architecture, including hull development, class level design and engineering work on all three vessel sizes. BMT’s team of naval architects and engineers have worked closely with ARES to develop the designs for the vessels which meet the customer’s stringent performance and comfort requirements.

John Bonafoux, Managing Director at BMT, commented, “ARES 150 HERCULES represents a high-quality patrol boat with fantastic seakeeping ability, minimum noise levels and high maneuverability.”

Kerim Kalafatoğlu, Chairman and Executive Director at ARES Shipyard, said, “These boats break two important records – firstly, they have become the largest composite hull military ship to have ever been built in Turkey and secondly, with its speed of 37 nautical miles an hour, it is the world’s fastest offshore patrol vessel (OPV). It is exciting to also report that the outstanding performance of the first ARES 150 HERCULES has also led to an immediate order for a further three vessels.”