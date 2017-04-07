VLCC Compressor System Contracts to TMC

International compressor supplier TMC Compressors (TMC) has been awarded a contract to supply complete marine compressed air systems for two very large crude carriers (VLCC) currently being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea.

DSME is currently constructing the two VLCCs for Singapore-based BW Tankers, a subsidiary of the BW Group. Both VLCCs will be 318,000 dwt and are scheduled to be delivered in 2018.

Under the contract, TMC will supply a control air compressor system and a service air compressor system to each of the two vessels. The contract value is undisclosed.

“The newbuild market for VLCCs has been quite flat in the past couple of years, so securing some of the orders around is key for any supplier in this segment,” said Per Kjellin, managing director of TMC. “In a challenging market, a ship owner will always veer towards the most reliable technology. Hence, we believe this order confirms our ability to combine market-leading compressor quality with competitive prices.”