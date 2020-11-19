Conrad Delivers Asphalt Barges to Parker Towing

Conrad Shipyard announced Thursday that it has delivered two 30,000 BBL asphalt barges to Parker Towing of Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The PTC 2001 and PTC 2002 are each double skin 30,000 BBL capacity asphalt barges, measuring 297’-6” x 54’ x 12’. Each is outfitted with one (1) Volcanic thermal fluid heater unit rated for 8 million BTU; one 99kw John Deere generator; three Nabrico deck cranes; four Patterson 40-ton winches and a Bergan alarm system.

The barges are designed to meet the requirements of a Type ll and lll hull design, and authorized for the carriage of Grade A and lower products, Subchapter D and limited Subchapter O products on rivers, lakes, bays and sounds.

The PTC 2001 was built at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, Loa., and the PTC 2002 was constructed at Conrad’s Front Street facility in Morgan City, La.