Fugro Continues IMR Work for Petrobras

Fugro said it has been awarded a further two-year contract by Petrobras to provide inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) and pipeline inspection services in Brazil. Operations commenced in May 2017.

The new award follows Fugro’s completion of an initial 12-month contract for the oil major, after taking delivery of the newbuild vessel Fugro Aquarius.

Built specifically for the Brazilian market by Wilson Sons shipyard in São Paulo, with local content of more than 60 percent, Fugro Aquarius is an 83-meter, DP-2 ROV support vessel. With a deck area of 520 square meters, the vessel is permanently equipped with two Fugro-built 150HP 3,000-meter work class ROVs.

Andrew Seymour, Fugro’s manager for marine business in Brazil, said, “This new contract strengthens our position in the Brazilian market, despite the challenging market conditions, and reinforces our ability to provide these services to clients such as Petrobras.”