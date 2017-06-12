Marine Link
New Controls, Display Systems for CXO300 Outboard

June 12, 2017

(Image: Cox Powertrain)

British company Cox Powertrain said it will announce two exclusive new partnerships at this year’s Seawork International and showcase the engine control and display systems that have been chosen for the company’s high powered diesel outboard engine, the CXO300, ahead of its launch next year.

 
Italian controls specialist Xenta Systems has been chosen to supply the engine controls system, which incorporates the joystick, throttle for the CXO300. Murphy by Enovation Controls will supply its new PowerView1200 display screen offering full-featured engine diagnostics on a powerful display screen. Although the PowerView1200 won’t be officially launched by Murphy by Enovation Controls until later this year, Cox Powertrain will offer visitors a sneak preview of the display which can be seen on their stand at the show.
 
As the first company to develop and patent the intuitive joystick control system, Xenta System works closely with retrofit and OEM production markets to offer a fully integrated engine control package, resulting in a highly intuitive control system that provides seamless maneuverability of craft in close quarters.
 
Murphy by Enovation’s PowerView display systems offer fully featured, configurable displays and easy-to-read operator interfaces. As Murphy’s largest engine display system, the new PowerView1200 was chosen for its power, large memory and excellent connectivity. The 12.3-inch, glare-free LED screen, can be easily viewed, even in full sunlight, and the display is fully bonded making it a solution for all types of environments and applications.
 
Now in its final stages of development, the CXO300 is set for launch in the second half of 2018 following a series of trials. With U.S. and European distributor networks now in place, Cox Powertrain is currently focusing on developing its sales network further afield with distributors in New Zealand and Fiji already confirmed. More information about the company’s distributor network will be announced over the coming months.
