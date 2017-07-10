Marine Link
Honduras Accedes to BWM Convention

July 10, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The number of States signed up to  International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Ballast Water Management Convention has reached 61, with Honduras being the latest country acceding to the treaty. 

 
The signatories now represent 68.46 % of the world's merchant fleet tonnage. 
 
Under the treaty, ships are required to manage their ballast water, which can contain thousands of aquatic or marine microbes, plants and organisms, which are then carried across the globe.
 
Ivan Romero Martinez, Ambassador of Honduras to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative of Honduras to the IMO, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London (10 July) to deposit the instrument of accession.
 
