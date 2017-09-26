BIMCO Launches Practical Guide to Support BWM Convention

BIMCO has launched a practical guide for shipmasters managing new ballast water management systems. It coincides with the entry into force of the IMO's Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention.

BIMCO’s new Shipmaster’s Ballast Water Manual provides clear, accessible information for seafarers dealing with practicalities of daily ballast water management. The manual covers all aspects of the Convention, including regulatory implementation, inspections by port state control and charterers and the latest guidance issued by the IMO.

The BWM Convention came into force on 8 September 2017. To prevent the transfer of potentially invasive species, ballast water must now be treated before it is unloaded into a new location, so that any micro-organisms or small marine species are destroyed.

Lars Robert Pedersen, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO said: "Implementation of the BWM Convention has been just around the corner for a long time, but there is still a great deal of confusion over the actual realities of the operational requirements, each ships’ ballast water management plan and the associated record keeping to demonstrate compliance.

This new guide has been written with seafarers in mind, in a practical and easily accessible way, to be used onboard at sea, helping the crew to manage the new obligations safely and effectively."