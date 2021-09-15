Cox Marine Hires Wesson as COO

Cox Marine, a British manufacturer of high-powered diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, announced it has appointed Gavin Wesson as its new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Wesson has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering operations, supply chain, and overall business leadership. He has held senior leadership roles at GKN Aerospace, GE Aviation and Doncasters Group, and, most recently, COO of Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace.

In this newly created role, Wesson will be tasked with building a world-class operation and supply chain capability, positioning the business for its future, and will be responsible for production, manufacturing engineering, purchasing and logistics.