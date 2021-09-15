Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Cox Marine Hires Wesson as COO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 15, 2021

Gavin Wesson (Photo: Cox Marine)

Gavin Wesson (Photo: Cox Marine)

Cox Marine, a British manufacturer of high-powered diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, announced it has appointed Gavin Wesson as its new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Wesson has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering operations, supply chain, and overall business leadership. He has held senior leadership roles at GKN Aerospace, GE Aviation and Doncasters Group, and, most recently, COO of Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace.

In this newly created role, Wesson will be tasked with building a world-class operation and supply chain capability, positioning the business for its future, and will be responsible for production, manufacturing engineering, purchasing and logistics.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News