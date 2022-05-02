Crewmember Medevaced from Tanker Near Pascagoula

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a Marshall Islands-registered oil tanker near Pascagoula, Miss., on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified by the master of the tank vessel Yufu Crown at 5:13 p.m. that a 36-year-old crewmember was suffering from heart-attack-like symptoms. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard Station Pascagoula to launch a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew to assist.

The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene, transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services who transported him to a local Pascagoula hospital.

The mariner was last reported to be in fair condition, the Coast Guard said.