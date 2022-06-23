Crowley, ESVAGT Tighten US Offshore Wind Partnership

Following last year's initial agreement to team up in the U.S. offshore wind industry, Crowley and ESVAGT have executed additional joint venture agreements that further strengthen their commitment to support purpose-built, Jones Act vessel development and availability for the budding energy sector.

Last year, U.S.-based Crowley and Denmark-based ESVAGT said they would partner to design and operate wind-dedicated, U.S.-flag service operation vessels (SOV), used during the operation and maintenance (O&M) phases of wind farm projects. The new agreements announced this week focus on the financial and development efficiencies in the vessel development process between the companies.

Long-serving U.S. maritime player Crowley will own and operate the vessels crewed by U.S. mariners, while European SOV operator ESVAGT will provide technical advice on the design, construction and operation of these vessels based on past experience with this specific vessel type. The two companies will share in the economics.

“The enhancement of this venture will help bring these important service operation vessels to the U.S. offshore wind market to meet the nation’s clean, sustainable energy demands,” said Jeff Andreini, vice president, Crowley Wind Services. “As we increase our organizations’ shared capabilities, we will help propel the continued growth of maritime and logistics solutions to help solve the nation’s vessel capacity demands in a responsible and sustainable way.”

“ESVAGT is proud to be an active player supporting our customers in the green transition. Crowley and ESVAGT share an ambition for a sustainable future, and we’re committed to take the lead in decarbonizing the maritime industry,” says Peter Lytzen, CEO, ESVAGT. “We’re delighted and proud to be a first mover of emission-free SOV’s and have ordered the world’s first e-Methanol driven SOV to be delivered in 2024. Only through innovative solutions and commercial courage it is possible to overcome the threatening climate change”.