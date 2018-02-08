Meidel Joins Crowley Fuels in Alaska

Rick Meidel has joined Crowley Fuels as vice president and general manager, responsible for the performance and day-to-day operations of Crowley’s Alaska division.



Meidel previously spent 32 years with ExxonMobil in downstream lubricants, retail fuels marketing, refinery optimization and natural gas and co-generation power commercialization. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.



In his new role, Meidel will be based in Anchorage and report to Rocky Smith, senior vice president and general manager.



“Crowley Fuels had a strong 2017, and under Rick’s leadership going forward we are poised to continue our success this year,” said Smith. “We expect Rick to keep the team focused on safe, flawless operations and exceptional customer service while growing and continually improving the company.”



Crowley Fuels provides transportation, distribution and sales of petroleum products to more than 280 communities across Alaska, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales, distribution and engineering services primarily in Alaska, the Caribbean and Central America.