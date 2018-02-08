Marine Link
Thursday, February 8, 2018

Meidel Joins Crowley Fuels in Alaska

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 8, 2018

Rick Meidel (Photo: Crowley)

Rick Meidel (Photo: Crowley)

Rick Meidel has joined Crowley Fuels as vice president and general manager, responsible for the performance and day-to-day operations of Crowley’s Alaska division.

Meidel previously spent 32 years with ExxonMobil in downstream lubricants, retail fuels marketing, refinery optimization and natural gas and co-generation power commercialization. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis. 

In his new role, Meidel will be based in Anchorage and report to Rocky Smith, senior vice president and general manager.

“Crowley Fuels had a strong 2017, and under Rick’s leadership going forward we are poised to continue our success this year,” said Smith. “We expect Rick to keep the team focused on safe, flawless operations and exceptional customer service while growing and continually improving the company.”

Crowley Fuels provides transportation, distribution and sales of petroleum products to more than 280 communities across Alaska, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales, distribution and engineering services primarily in Alaska, the Caribbean and Central America.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News