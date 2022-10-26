Crowley Names Graziuso Chief Information Officer

Crowley has named Erika Graziuso as its new Chief Information Officer, tapped to lead the company’s information technology and digital transformation strategy with a key focus on digital solutions, cybersecurity and responsible data management.

“Erika brings a demonstrated track record of driving innovation that helps corporations prepare for the opportunities and challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO. “As Crowley expands its technological capabilities to exceed the demands of a constantly changing landscape, Erika’s mastery of leading global teams in diverse markets will help us realize our full potential through leveraging technology and digital transformation.”

Graziuso previously served as Global Chief Information Officer for LHH, a human resources solutions firm, and Group Senior Vice President of Technology, both under The Adecco Group. There, she led the development of digital transformation efforts, resulting in digital solutions to support new market trends. Graziuso has also previously served as Cluster Head Western and Southern Europe for Deutsche Bank Group Technology & Operations for Investment Banking and was responsible for optimizing and scaling the adoption of new processes and technologies.

Graziuso holds a master’s degree in financial institutions from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and completed the Global Leadership Program at ISEI Business School in Shanghai, China.