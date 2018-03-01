W. Africa Crude-Angolan Oil Trades on Spot

Nigerian crude sells into tenders, while Angolan trades more quickly on spot.

* ExxonMobil had purchased two of the three Olombendo cargoes sold this week, traders said.

* All three are likely to sail to the Mediterranean or the United States rather than China, the usual destination.

* Angola's Sonangol sold its cargo of Dalia, which it had been offering at dated Brent minus 70 cents a barrel. The buyer was not clear, but traders said it was a western company rather than Asian.

* Statoil had also sold a cargo of Angola's Saturno.

* Sonangol was still offering another cargo of Dalia at dated Brent minus 70 cents a barrel and a cargo of Saxi at dated Brent plus 75 cents a barrel.

* Nigerian crude cargoes Erha and Forcados were selling into tenders, but spot trade was limited.

* Offer levels for Nigerian crude remained elevated, with both Bonny Light and Qua Iboe offered at premiums above $2 per barrel versus dated Brent.

TENDERS

* India's IOC issued a new tender to buy crude oil that would likely be awarded next week.

* Chevron had won a tender to supply oil to Uruguay's ANCAP with a cargo of Angolan Nemba.

* Vitol will supply Indian refiner HPCL with one cargo of Erha and another of Forcados. The tender had been for sour crude.

* Indonesia's Pertamina is also running a tender to buy crude for April and May delivery. It is due next week.

(Reporting by Libby George, editing by Larry King)