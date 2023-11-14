Cruise Ship Passenger Missing in the Gulf of Mexico

An American cruise ship passenger has been reported missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday it is searching for a man who reportedly went overboard from Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Glory.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a report around 12:40 p.m. n Monday from Carnival Cruise Line that they had an unaccounted-for passenger. Carnival reported he was last seen on security camera at approximately midnight Monday morning.

Family members identified the missing man as Tyler Barnett, a 28-year-old from of Houma, La.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders on Monday launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew to conduct searches of a roughly 200-mile area following the path of the ships voyage. Watchstanders have also been transmitting urgent marine information broadcasts to mariners.

Search efforts were paused overnight due to severe weather conditions and safety concerns, the Coast Guard said.

As of Tuesday morning, an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry resumed search efforts.

The Coast Guard said it will continue searching as weather conditions permit.