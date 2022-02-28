Damen Inks Services Deal with Caterpillar

Damen Shipyards Group and Caterpillar have signed a global value agreement enabling Damen to provide bow-to-stern services and extend the scope of services offered to Damen Shipyard customers, including but not limited to fleet management and monitoring systems. Damen views the agreement as a milestone in their strategy to streamline services for their customers. The shipyards group’s philosophy of standardization is further improved with a comprehensive service program for Cat assets.

The new agreement will first be implemented in Australia and New Zealand with potential to support all Damen Shipyards Group service hubs globally. A focused Caterpillar team working with the global Cat dealer network will execute the contract terms.

Damen Shipyards Group produces 150 to 200 vessels annually, many of them fitted with Cat engines. Damen offers a broad range of services and solutions to support their shipbuilding customers during the entire asset lifecycle. “This agreement is a great step in improving the support we provide to Damen vessel owners. As a global service business, we aim to operate as close to our clients as possible while supporting them on-site and remote. We are therefore increasing our presence and performance at our local service hubs and aim to continuously enhance our digital support through the Damen Triton platform. This agreement helps both focus areas. We will closely cooperate with Cat dealers and thereby offer services on Cat engines. We thank all involved for realizing this great step and look forward to bringing the pilot phase in Australia and New Zealand to life,” said Rutger Blaauw, Damen Services Managing Director.

“We are delighted to collaborate together with our dealers and Damen on services that will bring valuable solutions for customers in the engine room and beyond and deliver greater insights and operational support that strengthen performance. By utilizing our local capabilities through our global dealer network, this agreement enables us to provide efficient, reliable, and tailored services for marine customers. This agreement supports both Caterpillar and Damen's long-term vision for innovation and service excellence and marks another step in Caterpillar’s relationship and commitment to services,” said Derrick York, Caterpillar Marine Managing Director.

Caterpillar has worked with Damen Shipyards Group since the 1970s, providing engines for the standardized vessels the Shipyards group delivers. Global support of the marine engines has been the key driver in this cooperation.