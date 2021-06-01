Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 1, 2021

(Photo: Damen)

(Photo: Damen)

Damen Shipyards Group announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new service hub in Southampton, U.K.

The site will provide Damen’s clients throughout the U.K. with a range of solutions, including warranty and maintenance services as well as training courses on vessel familiarization and maintenance.

Mick Nolan, manager of the new hub, said, “We will also be working closely with locally based suppliers and service providers to ensure our U.K.-based clients are offered a comprehensive range of services. Damen enjoys a number of close and long-standing relationships with operators in the region and we are looking forward to building on this solid foundation. In the long-term we aim to develop our offering in the U.K., extending it in order to support not only Damen vessel operators, but the country's maritime sector generally.”

As with all Damen’s Service Hubs, the Southampton location will be supported by the Damen organization in the Netherlands.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Winning the Next Event
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News