Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Damen Shipyards Group announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new service hub in Southampton, U.K.

The site will provide Damen’s clients throughout the U.K. with a range of solutions, including warranty and maintenance services as well as training courses on vessel familiarization and maintenance.

Mick Nolan, manager of the new hub, said, “We will also be working closely with locally based suppliers and service providers to ensure our U.K.-based clients are offered a comprehensive range of services. Damen enjoys a number of close and long-standing relationships with operators in the region and we are looking forward to building on this solid foundation. In the long-term we aim to develop our offering in the U.K., extending it in order to support not only Damen vessel operators, but the country's maritime sector generally.”

As with all Damen’s Service Hubs, the Southampton location will be supported by the Damen organization in the Netherlands.