Danish Shipping Adopts Policy on Underwater Radiated Noise

Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater radiated noise, which has adverse effects on a wide range of marine life, including whales and fish. Therefore, Danish Shipping has recommended its members follow a new set of IMO guidelines aiming to reduce underwater radiated noise and preserve marine biodiversity.

The IMO guidelines provide an overview of approaches applicable to designers, shipbuilders, and ship operators to reduce the underwater radiated noise of any given ship. They are currently voluntary.

“Noise travels far under water and disrupts communication, navigation and feeding behaviors of maritime life. Much of the noise that threatens maritime life comes from ships, so obviously we have an obligation to do what we can to mitigate and reduce underwater radiated noise,” said Nina Porst, Director of Climate, Environment and Security at Danish Shipping.

“We have a responsibility to take measures to protect the delicate marine environments through which our ships travel.”

In its newly adopted policy paper on the topic of underwater radiated noise, Danish Shipping recommends to its members that they follow the voluntary guidelines and encourages them to establish a noise-baseline for the vessel by applying an Underwater Noise Management Plan. This will help determine which steps can be taken to reduce underwater noise.



