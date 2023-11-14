Daphne Technology Sets Up Shop in Houston

Daphne Technology has established a U.S. subsidiary, Daphne Technology USA, and has appointed Jamie Brick, to lead its North American operations from Houston, Texas.

Daphne Technology says its core focus is the development of sustainable solutions to combat harmful emissions. The company's SlipPure after-treatment system, which reduces methane emissions in the exhaust of natural gas-fueled engines (aka “slip”), has received approval in principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register (LR) and DNV. Additionally, SulPure provides a post-combustion solution that not only reduces SOx emissions but also produces fertilizer. Meanwhile, PureMetrics is a system that directly measures and reports real-time GHG emissions.

Brick brings to Daphne Technology USA, LLC, a track record of nearly 15 years in the gas industry. Prior to joining Daphne Technology, he was at McKinse & Company, where he helped companies across the gas value chain develop decarbonization strategies and provided transaction support to institutional investors in the energy sector. His journey in the industry began at Wood Mackenzie, where he eventually assumed the role of Principal Analyst, specializing in covering the North American gas sector.

As the ambassador of Daphne Technology in the United States, Brick's responsibilities include supporting the company's SulPure H2S-to-AS demonstrator deployment, aiding in current fundraising efforts to tap into the approximately $65 billion in available U.S. government support, identifying potential gas pipeline companies for a SlipPure field demonstration in North America, and leading the establishment of manufacturing operations within the United States.

"Not only is the market vast, with approximately 30,000 potential gas compressors, but environmental regulations are also becoming more stringent." Brick said. "The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) penalties for methane are set to increase to USD 1,500 per tonne in 2026. Reported methane emissions are also expected to surge as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revises its methodology for calculating slip, potentially resulting in 5-6 times higher reported methane slip emissions. Additionally, as an economic aftermarket solution with few director competitors, SlipPure offers U.S. gas compressors a compelling value proposition, especially when you consider the original technology was initially developed for the more demanding marine environment."