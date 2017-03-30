Daspos Opens its Doors in the US

Danish manufacturer of oil mist and gas leakage detection systems Daspos A/S has opened its new Daspos International, Inc. office in the greater Seattle area to service the maritime industry.

Daspos manufactures and markets the patented LAS-10 oil mist and gas leakage detection system for surveillance and prevention of on-board fires through early discovery of either oil mist or gasses in primarily the open engine room.

According to Daspos, two thirds of all on-board fires start in the engine room. The LAS-10 uses a detection measure principle based on unique sensor technology targeted at predicting atmospheric oil and gas leakages in engine rooms caused by leakage of fuel oils, hydraulic oils and other flammable liquids and gases.

The system is flexible in its design and suitable for yachts up to large cruise and cargo ships and is installed on more than 190 sailing ships, the manufacturer said.

Daspos, a privately-owned company based in Copenhagen, said the LAS-10 has gained great attention and momentum throughout the maritime sector in the past two years as a fire prevention solution in critical machinery room spaces. Daspos recently received a Type Approval Certificate from Lloyd’s Register for the entire leakage alarm system.

The company has also recently named Wiel Penders as Executive Vice President Sales and Operations. Penders comes from a long-time career in the cruise industry and the Dutch Royal Navy. He worked for 24 years with the Holland America Group and Carnival Corporation where he helped set the trend for the current fire safety standards throughout the Carnival Group.

Additionally, Daspos A/S said it has initiated a global cooperation with Consilium Marine & Safety AB for global sales, service and installation of Daspos leakage alarm systems.