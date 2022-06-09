DeepOcean Charters Volstad's Volantis Subsea Construction Vessel

Subsea services company DeepOcean has chartered Volstad Maritime's M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel, which will, before starting the charter in 2023, be upgraded with batteries to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The time charter will run from the first quarter of 2023 until the end of 2024, with options for further extensions.

"DeepOcean has set a target to achieve a 45 percent reduction in CO2 emissions before 2030. By 2040 we aim to be carbon neutral. Chartering vessels from vessel owners who share the same environmental commitment is key to this strategy,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean delivers subsea services for oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and other ocean-based industries.

The Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel, which has a 150te active heave compensated subsea crane.

The 107-meter long vessel is permanently mobilized, and features the UT-1 trencher and two high sea state work class ROVs as well as an observation ROV.

According to DeepOcean, in recent years, the Volantis subsea construction vessel has operated in the US Gulf of Mexico and will continue to be utilized globally.



