Diana Lines Up Charter for Panamax Bulker Selina

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Thursday announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Speed Logistics Marine Limited, for one of its Panamax bulk carriers, Selina, a 75,700 dwt vessel built in 2010.

The gross charter rate is US$22,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 15, 2023 up to maximum June 20, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on Friday.

The employment of Selina is anticipated to generate approximately $6.56 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana said.