Diana Shipping Expands Bulker Fleet

Greece-based dry-bulk shipping firm Diana Shipping has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Phoenix (formerly “STH Chiba”), a 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,456 dwt.

The vessel is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.

Including the newly delivered m/v DSI Phoenix, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet now consists of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 8 Panamax and 3 Ultramax).

Diana Shipping also expects to take delivery of 6 Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet, excluding the 6 Ultramax dry bulk vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.29 years," Diana Shipping said,