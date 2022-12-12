Diana Shipping Extends Time Charter with SwissMarine
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Monday announced it has extended the time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Alcmene.
The gross charter rate is $13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 10, 2024 up to maximum March 25, 2024. The new charter period is expected to commence on December 27, 2022.
The Alcmene is a 93,193 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.
The employment is anticipated to generate approximately $4.86 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana Shipping said.