DNV Gives Thumbs Up to Moss Maritime's LH2 Ship Transport Solution

Moss Maritime, Norwegian company specializing in design and engineering services to the offshore energy industry as well as other ocean-based sectors and a subsidiary of Italy's Saipem, has secured an Approval in Principle (AIP) from the classification society DNV for a containment system for ship transport of liquefied hydrogen (LH2).

Ship transport of liquefied hydrogen is seen as one of the key technical challenges in realizing the energy transition to a carbon-free future, and the approval in principle issued by DNV is an important step in validating Moss Maritime’s design, Saipem said.

The LH2 containment system design is inspired by Moss LNG spherical containment system.

The robust Moss LNG tank technology has been modified and upgraded to meet the strict requirements for the transport of LH2 at a temperature of -253°C, Saipem said.

Moss Maritime has developed the design in cooperation with the Norwegian research institute SINTEF, as well as having received technical support from DNV and funding from the Research Council of Norway.

Moss Maritime has also been supported by Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, Equinor Energy and TotalEnergies EP Norge, who have contributed to, and participated in, the design development.

“Moss Maritime is very pleased to have been granted this Approval in Principle by DNV, which represents a significant milestone. We particularly appreciate the strong support and interest from Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies. Thanks to our design, we are ready to bring forward this new technology to the shipping industry”, says Tor Skogan, Vice President Gas of Moss Maritime.

“The awarding of this AIP marks an important milestone for companies working in collaboration at the forefront of innovation in this sector. It is a step in the right direction towards the realisation of our shared vision for the safe, large-scale and commercial shipping of zero-carbon energy”, says Stephen Brown, Technology Manager at Shell.

“We are happy to be able to issue this Approval in Principle (AIP) to Moss Maritime for their LH2 carrier containment system. Transporting LH2 by sea is an important step towards our shared green energy aspirations. We look forward to working with them as the project progresses”, says Martin Cartwright, Global Business Director Gas Carriers and FSRUs at DNV.



