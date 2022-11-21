DNV, Singapore's MPA Extend Maritime R&D MOU

DNV and Singapore's Maritime Port Authority (MPA) have agreed to continue their collaboration on decarbonization and digital innovation in the maritime industry, signing a new three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference.

The initiative's scope includes decarbonization, digitalization and talent development for sustainable and smart maritime ecosystems. It builds on a 2019 extension of an MOU first drafted in 2014 to cover critical emerging trends within the maritime industry. These include autonomous shipping, low and zero-carbon fuels and green technology for ships and new maritime business and operation models utilizing additive manufacturing for ship spares.

"Decarbonization and digitalization are the two most important trends shaping the maritime industry today. Our continuing collaboration, cemented by today's MOU extension, signifies DNV's commitment to drive ever forward with MPA Singapore and deliver key decarbonization and digital transformation milestones within the industry,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry and Transformation), MPA, said, “The renewal of the MOU between MPA and DNV underscores the commitment to our decarbonization and digitalization aspirations, including talent development and R&D to chart the pathways to net zero for international shipping while complementing IMO’s GHG strategy.”

Areas for future cooperation include catalyzing Joint Industry Projects (JIP) on the pathways to net zero and leveraging digitalization as a key enabler for energy efficiency. On the digitalization front, DNV and MPA will explore projects to increase the adoption of remote survey inspection and audit through technology, the standardization of vessel operational data, and alignment on cyber and smart notations.

Both partners will collaborate to develop a future-ready talent pipeline for the maritime sector through internships and develop a maritime research talent pool through an exchange program with various entities in Singapore.