DOF Charters Jones Act-compliant Vessel for Work in the Gulf of Mexico

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

DOF Group announced it has struck a deal to charter a Jones Act-compliant offshore support vessel (OSV) for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Norwegian-based company said it is time chartering Bordelon Marine's ultra light intervention vessel Connor Bordelon for a one-year period starting in March 2024. The deal includes an option for an additional year.

Built by Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders in 2013, the 257-foot-long DP2 vessel is equipped with a SMST 60-ton active heave compensated (AHC) crane with 3,000 meters water depth capabilities. It has a 572-square-meter open deck, helideck and accommodation for 60.

DOF said it will mobilize two heavy-work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and survey equipment aboard the vessel as part of the integrated spread to ensure client coverage between the end of its charter of Otto Candies' Ross Candies in February 2024 and the start of charter of Cade Candies in 2025.

"The combination of the vessel capability and terms, the Jones Act compliance and its low fuel consumption makes of the Connor Bordelon one of the most cost-effective IMR and light construction vessel in the GoM for the next two years offered in combination with the capabilities of the Cade Candies," said Marco Sclocchi, EVP North America.

Mons Aase, DOF’s Group CEO, said, "We believe that DOF’s sustainable presence in the GoM is a key part of the group global strategy for integrated offshore services, and we welcome Bordelon Marine as key partner together with Otto Candies for our Jones Act-complaint operation".