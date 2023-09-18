DOF Secures Three Service Contracts with Petrobras Worth Over $260M

Norwegian offshore support vessel firm DOF said Monday it had won three new service contracts with the Brazilian oil firm Petrobras.

"The contracts were originated by a competitive bid process won by DOF and include work within our core service lines for Survey and Inspection," DOF said.

These contracts represent a continuation of the services handled by DOF on the PIDF123 contracts signed with Petrobras in 2020 and under operation since December of that year.

According to DOF, at least three vessels will be deployed to perform flexible pipeline, risers, and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, and Espírito Santos Basin. More than 3,200 inspections are expected to be executed.

DOF did not say which vessel exactly would be deployed for these projects.

The contracts are worth more than USD 260 million with a planned start in Q4 2023 / Q1 2024 and are estimated to be performed within two years.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group ASA said: "This is an important win securing high utilization for us in Brazil and lifting the Group backlog to above NOK 25 billion. I'm very proud for the continued trust Petrobras give us for doing complex IMR work in very deep water."