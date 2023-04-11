Marine Link
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

DOF Secures 3-year Contract for Skandi Vega AHTS

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 11, 2023

©Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

©Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Norway-based offshore vessel owner DOF has secured a three-year contract for its anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) Skandi Vega with the current charterer Equinor.

The contract, which includes two one-year options, will start in direct continuation of the current contract. 

"Skandi Vega is one of the largest AHTS vessels in the world and has been operating for Equinor since delivery in 2010. DOF is delighted to continue the long-term partnership with Equinor, and the new contract is proof of the value the vessel and its crew bring to this partnership," DOF said.

According to the vessel's AIS, the Skandi Vega is currently in the Norwegian North Sea, en route to Equinor's Breidablikk.

The Breidablikk development will include a subsea solution of 23 oil-producing wells from four subsea templates. The field will be tied back to the Grane platform for processing before the oil is piped to the Sture terminal. Production from the field is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Crandall Dry Dock Engineers, Inc Is Up for Sale

A Better Approach for Emission Reduction at US Ports

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week