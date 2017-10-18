Dordrecht Inland Seaport to Get LNG Bunker Station

The Port of Rotterdam Authority wants a new multi-fuel bunkering station for refuelling with LNG and other cleaner fuels. The anticipated location of the bunkering station is Krabbegors/Duivelseiland at Dordrecht Inland Seaport.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and PitPoint.LNG have therefore signed a declaration of intent regarding a joint investigation into the construction of such a multi-fuel bunkering station.

“As operator of Europe’s largest port, the Port Authority sees the establishment of a multi-fuel bunkering station as fitting in with its policy of pioneering Europea n energy transition. It will help us stimulate the replacement of fuel oil by LNG as the fuel for shipping”, says Ronald Paul, COO at the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

The anticipated location for this multi-fuel bunkering station is the Duivelseiland in Dordrecht where the Oude Maas, Dordtse Kil and the Beneden Merwede meet. Dordrecht Inland Seaport is the most landward sea port in the Netherlands.

Lying at the heart of the Amsterdam - Rotterdam - Antwerp shipping area as well the being the starting point for shipping heading towards Germany , it is the perfect location for this kind of bunkering station.

In the coming time, Pitpoint.LNG and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will work together on a detailed investigation into the realisation of the multi-fuel bunkering station. Among other things, this will involve talking to potential customers, partners and suppliers to look into how to match the supply of and demand for cleaner fuels as closely as possible.

Whether we are talking about hydrogen, electric power, bio-diesel or LNG/CNG, the central theme of the investigation is that all fuels at the multi-fuel bunkering station must produce less polluting emissions than traditional fuels. This applies to ships and lorries as well as passenger vehicles. The aim is to work together in a cleaner climate and living environment.

“Realising a multi-fuel bunkering station of this kind is part of PitPoint.LNG’s strategy of developing a European LNG refuelling infrastructure. We look forward to continuing work on this project with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, so we can contribute to cleaner transport,” says Jan Willem Drijver, Managing Director of PitPoint.LNG.