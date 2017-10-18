Marine Link
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Dordrecht Inland Seaport to Get LNG Bunker Station

October 18, 2017

Photo: Port of Rotterdam

Photo: Port of Rotterdam

 The Port of Rotterdam Authority wants a new multi-fuel bunkering station for refuelling with LNG and other cleaner fuels. The anticipated location of the bunkering station is Krabbegors/Duivelseiland at Dordrecht Inland Seaport. 

 
The Port of Rotterdam Authority and PitPoint.LNG have therefore signed a declaration of intent regarding a joint investigation into the construction of such a multi-fuel bunkering station.
 
 
“As operator of Europe’s largest port, the Port Authority sees the establishment of a multi-fuel bunkering station as fitting in with its policy of pioneering European energy transition. It will help us stimulate the replacement of fuel oil by LNG as the fuel for shipping”, says Ronald Paul, COO at the Port of Rotterdam Authority.
 
The anticipated location for this multi-fuel bunkering station is the Duivelseiland in Dordrecht where the Oude Maas, Dordtse Kil and the Beneden Merwede meet. Dordrecht Inland Seaport is the most landward sea port in the Netherlands. 
 
Lying at the heart of the Amsterdam - Rotterdam - Antwerp shipping area as well the being the starting point for shipping heading towards Germany, it is the perfect location for this kind of bunkering station.
 
In the coming time, Pitpoint.LNG and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will work together on a detailed investigation into the realisation of the multi-fuel bunkering station. Among other things, this will involve talking to potential customers, partners and suppliers to look into how to match the supply of and demand for cleaner fuels as closely as possible.
 
Whether we are talking about hydrogen, electric power, bio-diesel or LNG/CNG, the central theme of the investigation is that all fuels at the multi-fuel bunkering station must produce less polluting emissions than traditional fuels. This applies to ships and lorries as well as passenger vehicles. The aim is to work together in a cleaner climate and living environment.
 
“Realising a multi-fuel bunkering station of this kind is part of PitPoint.LNG’s strategy of developing a European LNG refuelling infrastructure. We look forward to continuing work on this project with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, so we can contribute to cleaner transport,” says Jan Willem Drijver, Managing Director of PitPoint.LNG.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News