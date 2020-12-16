Eagle Bulk Acquires Secondhand Ultramax

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has purchased a 2015-built bulk carrier for a purchase price of $16 million, the U.S.-based dry bulk owner-operator announced Wednesday.

The ship, which will be renamed Oslo Eagle, is a high-specification SDARI-64 scrubber-fitted Ultramax constructed at Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd. in 2015. It is expected to be delivered into the Eagle Bulk fleet during the first quarter of 2021.

The company’s fleet totals 48 ships, including 21 Ultramaxes acquired over the past few years.