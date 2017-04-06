ClassNK e-Certificate Authorized by Liberian Registry

Classification society ClassNK has received authorization from the Liberian Registry to provide Liberian flagged vessels with electronic certificates for statutory surveys. ClassNK is the world’s first classification society to be authorized by the Liberian Registry to issue certificates in electronic form.



In order to reduce the administrative burdens associated with the sending and onboard storing of numerous certificates, coupled with the goal of making certificate information easier to retrieve, ClassNK developed the “ClassNK e-Certificate” system. The new system issues Class and Statutory certificates in a secure electronic format, cutting down on the workload for the shipping companies. Trials for the Liberian flagged ships in operation were carried out in cooperation with Japanese shipping companies, under the authorization and in mutual cooperation with the Liberian Flag Administration, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate registry, LLC (LISCR).



Using elements of the Liberian Registry’s own digitized certificates widely recognized in IMO, ClassNK has developed ClassNK e-Certificate which conforms with the updated Guidelines for the Use of Electronic Certificates (FAL.5/Circ.39/Rev.2) issued by the IMO in April.

As well as enabling the transmission and receiving of electronic data offshore, ClassNK e-Certificate allows users to verify the authenticity of certificates online to ensure data has not been manipulated or falsified.



The Liberian Registry, promoting the most advanced technology application, confirmed the certificates issued through ClassNK e-Certificate meets the requirements set out in the IMO Guidelines, and authorized its use for statutory surveys. The Liberian Registry also confirmed that ClassNK will be the sole classification society authorized to issue these e-Certificates in first three month period of this new initiative. The Liberian Registry is requesting Port State Control and others to allow the use of ClassNK e-Certificate issued electronic certificates. The following certificates are covered by the system:

Load Line

SOLAS (SC, SE, SR, Exemption Certificates)

MARPOL (IOPP, NLS, ISPP, IAPP, EIAPP, IEE)

AFS

BWMS

ITC

SMC

ISSC

MLC



This service will be available to Liberian flagged vessels in Q2 2017.