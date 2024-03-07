Electric Hydrofoil Ferries Set to Hit the Water in Abu Dhabi

Candela, manufacturer of zero-emission, electric hydrofoil boats, and Al Seer Marine, a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi, announced a partnership to revolutionize waterborne public transportation within the emirate.

The partners will work together to introduce Candela's electric hydrofoil boats for public transport use. They will also establish a sales and service network within Abu Dhabi and explore further collaboration opportunities to develop and implement innovative and sustainable public waterborne transport solutions for Abu Dhabi's needs.

"At Al Seer Marine, we are constantly seeking ways to advance sustainable solutions in the maritime sector," said Holger Schulte-Hillen, Chief Operating Officer of Innovation, Security & Technologies at Al Seer Marine. "This collaboration with Candela is a significant step forward, and we are excited to bring this transformative technology to Abu Dhabi."

The Candela P-12 electric ferry for 30 passengers boasts groundbreaking hydrofoiling technology. At high speed, underwater ‘wings’ lift the vessel above the water, reducing energy consumption by 80%. As a result, Candela P-12 is said to be the first battery electric ferry to achieve a long range at high speeds. It combines a luxurious and silent passenger experience with minimal environmental impact, as the vessel generates no wake. For public transport operators, the hydrofoil efficiency brings substantial cost savings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Al Seer Marine to bring our revolutionary electric foiling vessels to Abu Dhabi," said Erik Eklund, Director of Commercial Vessels at Candela. "Their dedication to innovation and sustainability in waterborne transportation perfectly aligns with our vision for a greener future."