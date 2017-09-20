New Electrical Steam Boiler Module for Aoka Mizu FPSO
- The Steam Boiler module will be installed on the Aoka Mizu FPSO. (Photo: Bluewater)
- PARAT Halvorsen AS will fabricate a complete, turnkey electrical steam boiler module for the Aoka Mizu FPSO. (Photo: PARAT Halvorsen AS)
- The advanced MEL Electrical Steam Boiler from PARAT. (Photo: PARAT Halvorsen AS)
Parat Halvorsen AS said it recently secured a contract to design and fabricate a complete, turnkey steam boiler module for the Floating Production & Storage Offshore (FPSO) vessel Aoka Mizu owned by Bluewater Energy Services BV.