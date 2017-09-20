Marine Link
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

New Electrical Steam Boiler Module for Aoka Mizu FPSO

September 20, 2017

  • The Steam Boiler module will be installed on the Aoka Mizu FPSO. (Photo: Bluewater)
  • PARAT Halvorsen AS will fabricate a complete, turnkey electrical steam boiler module for the Aoka Mizu FPSO. (Photo: PARAT Halvorsen AS)
  • The advanced MEL Electrical Steam Boiler from PARAT. (Photo: PARAT Halvorsen AS)
Parat Halvorsen AS said it recently secured a contract to design and fabricate a complete, turnkey steam boiler module for the Floating Production & Storage Offshore (FPSO) vessel Aoka Mizu owned by Bluewater Energy Services BV.

 
The FPSO is being decommissioned for the Lancaster project which is owned and operated by Hurricane Energy UK.
 
The module will include 2 x 3200kW electric steam boilers based on the PARAT MEL design and will provide an additional 9,600kg/hr of saturated steam for the FPSO marine and process systems. The shipping weight of the module is estimated to be approximately 70 ton.
 
The module is a fast track delivery and the lead time from PO to delivery is 30 weeks.
