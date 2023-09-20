Enauta Starts Anchoring Campaign for FPSO Atlanta

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta, the operator of the Atlanta field in Santos Basin. offshore Brazil, has started the anchoring campaign for the FPSO Atlanta, which is expected to start production in 2024.

This marks the start of installation works on what is called Atlanta’s Phase I, which will bring a larger capacity FPSO to the field that has so far been producing oil via the Petrojarl I FPSO.

"[The anchoring ] stage consists of installing flexible riser anchors and torpedo anchors for the new [FPSO]. The campaign follows the original project schedule," Enauta said.

The FPSO Atlanta will be supplied by Malaysia's Yinson Production and deployed at Enauta's Atlanta field, with oil production set to start in mid-2024 with six production wells.

FPSO Atlanta will have the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 140,000 barrels of water per day, and to stock 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Enauta normally produces oil from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil using the early production system, the Petrojarl I FPSO. The Petrojarl I FPSO has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

Torpedo anchor - Credit: Enauta