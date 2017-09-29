Beele Engineering Expands Sealing Plugs Range

Piping transits are a potential source for fire spread, as fire in one room could easily break through them into adjacent areas.

There are various sealing solutions offered to prevent this from happening, such as the SLIPSIL and DYNATITE sealing plugs from Beele Engineering. The Aalten-based company has expanded its supply range to now include XL versions of these products, and in doing so, has simplified further the ability to make pipe transits fire-resistant.

Beele Engineering said its sealing plugs are deployed to make pipe transits fire-resistant and smoke and gas-tight. Until now the plugs had to be installed at both ends of the transit to achieve the desired fire-resistance. With the extended XL version Beele Engineering offers a solution that only needs one-sided installation of the plug. The profiling of this plug series has also been optimized further, so that less effort is needed to apply the plug.

SLIPSIL and DYNATITE sealing plugs are easy to install, the manufacturer said. The plugs consist of two (or more) parts which are greased and are placed around the relevant pipe (or pipes). The plug sections are then slid into the open space around the pipe, effectively sealing the transit.