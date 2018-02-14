UN Environment Visits IMO
When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UN Environment share a great deal of common ground.
When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UN Environment share a great deal of common ground.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe