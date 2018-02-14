UN Environment Visits IMO

​When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UN Environment share a great deal of common ground.

Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment, paid a visit to IMO today to talk with IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim about collaboration between the two Organizations, particularly how to address SDG 14 - life below water.

The issue of microplastic and how to curb its presence in the ocean was discussed as a high priority, and a potential partnership with the World Maritime University, particularly its new Ocean Institute, was explored.

There are clearly many areas where the two agencies can find synergies and this visit was a positive step in that direction.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system, and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, it works through its divisions as well as its regional, liaison and out-posted offices and a growing network of collaborating centres of excellence.