WSS Rolls Out New Cargo Hold Cleaning Equipment

Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) will launch its new line of cargo hold cleaning equipment at maritime exhibition INMEX India.

The new high pressure lance and add-on heating system are tailor made for cleaning difficult to reach areas of the hold, enabling crews to get the right cleaning results, irrespective of where stains are located, without scaffolding, ladders and specialist-cleaning crews. Dubbed Anaconda, because of its impressive size and power, the high pressure lance measures over 20 meters and the attached hose 25 meters.

Mark Oliver Wittburg, Product Marketing Manager, Cleaning Solutions, WSS is so convinced of the system’s value he believes the Unitor HPCE Anaconda Lance Kit should become an essential piece of equipment for all vessels regularly carrying cargoes prone to leaving persistent stains.

“Tried and tested onboard, the crew can easily assemble the cleaning kit and safely use it get at all those hard to reach problem stains and oily residues. With the additional heating unit warming water up to 100°C, which is then delivered through the high-pressure lance at up to 500bar, excessive amounts of cleaning chemicals are completely unneeded.”

Along with consistently helping the vessel’s crew to deliver spot test approved results, Wittburg believes that the Anaconda system can also help drastically reduce costs from the outset. He says, “The price of the complete kit may at first glance seem prohibitive, but compare it to several failed attempts at cleaning the hold or the typical outlay for a professional cleaning gang for a single job. The Anaconda system will all but pay for itself after its second use.”

With specialist, third-party cargo hold cleaning gangs charging anything between $10,000 and $50,000 per job, depending on the circumstances, providing the vessel’s crew with the right tools to achieve the correct cleaning results first time around will be preferable for many owners and operators, WSS said.

Maneuvered into position using a simple guide rope system and capable of delivering high pressure cleaning up to 20 meters in height, WSS suggests the Unitor HPCE Anaconda Lance Kit is used in combination with the Unitor HPCE 520 INOX water heater to ensure the best possible results.