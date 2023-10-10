Erma First CCUS Earns LR AIP

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to ERMA FIRST for its amine absorption-based Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) system.

ERMA FIRST’s CCS system uses absorption technology to mix CO2 (carbon dioxide) flue gases with a proprietary amine solvent, which is then heated to produce a chemical reaction which reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 from this process is then liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard with the solvent ready to use in the same process again, creating a regenerative loop for CCS.

With the ability to capture a significant amount of CO2 from exhaust emissions, ship owners and operators will be able to meet and exceed the IMO’s strengthened emission reduction targets, whilst increasing their vessels’ lifecycle.