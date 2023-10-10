Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Erma First CCUS Earns LR AIP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 10, 2023

Image courtesy Lloyd's Register/Erma First

Image courtesy Lloyd's Register/Erma First

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to ERMA FIRST for its amine absorption-based Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) system.

ERMA FIRST’s CCS system uses absorption technology to mix CO2 (carbon dioxide) flue gases with a proprietary amine solvent, which is then heated to produce a chemical reaction which reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 from this process is then liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard with the solvent ready to use in the same process again, creating a regenerative loop for CCS.

With the ability to capture a significant amount of CO2 from exhaust emissions, ship owners and operators will be able to meet and exceed the IMO’s strengthened emission reduction targets, whilst increasing their vessels’ lifecycle.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lies, Damn Lies, and Inextinguishable Lore – EV Fires

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week