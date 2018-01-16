Norden Raises Expectations for 2017

Danish shipping company Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has raised its expectations for the adjusted results for 2017 to USD 20 to 35 million. This is an increase from the previous expectations of USD -10 to 30 million.
The anticipated improvement in earnings is a result of a stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2017 in both the Dry Cargo business – including the Dry Operator – and the Tanker business.
Norden will publish its annual report for 2017 on 6 March 2018.
In dry cargo, Norden is one of the world’s largest operators of Supramax
and Panamax dry cargo vessels and has activities in the Handysize and Post-Panamax vessel types as well. In total it has 241 dry cargo vessels. In tankers, Norden is active in the Handysize, MR and LR1 product tanker vessel types, in total 50 tanker vessels.