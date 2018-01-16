Norden Raises Expectations for 2017

Danish shipping company Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has raised its expectations for the adjusted results for 2017 to USD 20 to 35 million. This is an increase from the previous expectations of USD -10 to 30 million.

The anticipated improvement in earnings is a result of a stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2017 in both the Dry Cargo business – including the Dry Operator – and the Tanker business.

Norden will publish its annual report for 2017 on 6 March 2018.