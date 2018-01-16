Marine Link
Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Norden Raises Expectations for 2017

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2018

Photo: Peter Gramstrup, Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Photo: Peter Gramstrup, Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

 Danish shipping company Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has raised its expectations for the adjusted results for 2017 to USD 20 to 35 million. This is an increase from the previous expectations of USD -10 to 30 million.

 
The anticipated improvement in earnings is a result of a stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2017 in both the Dry Cargo business – including the Dry Operator – and the Tanker business.
 
Norden will publish its annual report for 2017 on 6 March 2018.
 
In dry cargo, Norden is one of the world’s largest operators of Supramax and Panamax dry cargo vessels and has activities in the Handysize and Post-Panamax vessel types as well. In total it has 241 dry cargo vessels. In tankers, Norden is active in the Handysize, MR and LR1 product tanker vessel types, in total 50 tanker vessels. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News