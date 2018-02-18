SeaBird Exploration Cancels Munin Explorer Charter

Marine seismic survey provider SeaBird Exploration has entered into a settlement agreement with Ordinat Shipping AS, the owners of Munin Explorer, for the termination of the charter party agreement and redelivery of the vessel.

The transaction is conditional on the fulfilment of certain preconditions and is expected to be approximately cash neutral to the company in 2018 and 2019.

The company is estimating that the transaction will save in excess of $2 million over the term of the contract, including the forgiveness of the $2.4 million charter hire payment due 30 June 2020. The settlement agreement provides for a three year non-competition restriction whereby the vessel cannot compete in the company's markets.

With the termination of the Munin charter agreement, the company has completed its historical fleet optimization effort. The entire SeaBird fleet is now composed of vessels that are optimally configured and well positioned to address the company's core markets and the evolving technology requirements.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market.